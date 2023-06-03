The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is in progress, and following the second round Ryan Fox is in 61st place at +3.

Looking to place a bet on Ryan Fox at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Ryan Fox Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Fox has finished better than par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 14 rounds.

Fox has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five events, Fox has had an average finish of 33rd.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five events.

Fox has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events.

Fox will look to make the cut for the fourth straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 31 0 264 0 7 0 0 $811,367

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Fox wound up 61st at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Fox made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Fox finished 61st when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,571 yards, 270 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Muirfield Village GC checks in at 7,571 yards, 224 yards longer than the average course Fox has played in the past year (7,347 yards).

Fox's Last Time Out

Fox was in the 39th percentile on par 3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was good enough to land him in the 80th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.06).

Fox shot better than 47% of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.80.

Fox recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Fox had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

Fox had more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 5.7 on the 48 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

At that last competition, Fox had a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Fox finished the Charles Schwab Challenge carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 1.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Fox underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Fox's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

