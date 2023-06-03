The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is in progress, and following the second round Sepp Straka is in seventh place at -4.

Looking to bet on Sepp Straka at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sepp Straka Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Straka has shot below par five times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 14 rounds, Straka has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Straka has finished in the top 10 in two of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Straka has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Straka will attempt to prolong his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 25 -5 270 0 16 3 7 $6M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Straka has one top-10 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 38th.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

The most recent time Straka played this event was in 2023, and he finished seventh.

Muirfield Village GC will play at 7,571 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,301.

Straka will take to the 7,571-yard course this week at Muirfield Village GC after having played courses with an average length of 7,308 yards in the past year.

Straka's Last Time Out

Straka was in the 15th percentile on par 3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 80th percentile on par 4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 48 holes.

Straka was better than 74% of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.80.

Straka carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Straka carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (2.7).

Straka's 11 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the tournament average (5.7).

In that last tournament, Straka's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 7.2).

Straka finished the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 1.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Straka finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Straka Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Straka's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.