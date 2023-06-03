The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is hitting .239 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
  • Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (32 of 54), with at least two hits 14 times (25.9%).
  • He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 54), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Torkelson has driven home a run in 20 games this season (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 20 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.220 AVG .253
.293 OBP .292
.320 SLG .398
3 XBH 8
1 HR 2
6 RBI 11
12/4 K/BB 18/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 28
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (28.6%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (32.1%)
1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease (3-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.88 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.88), 52nd in WHIP (1.404), and 23rd in K/9 (9.8) among pitchers who qualify.
