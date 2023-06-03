The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is hitting .239 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (32 of 54), with at least two hits 14 times (25.9%).

He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 54), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has driven home a run in 20 games this season (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 20 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .220 AVG .253 .293 OBP .292 .320 SLG .398 3 XBH 8 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 12/4 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 28 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (28.6%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (32.1%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings