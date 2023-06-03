The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in OBP (.341), slugging percentage (.345) and OPS (.686) this season.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 38 of 57 games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (29.8%).

He has hit a home run in one of 57 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Kwan has had an RBI in 11 games this year (19.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 games this season (50.9%), including four multi-run games (7.0%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .246 AVG .282 .358 OBP .341 .362 SLG .321 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 10 10/12 K/BB 8/8 3 SB 4 Home Away 27 GP 30 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (66.7%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (36.7%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (46.7%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (23.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings