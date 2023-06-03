How to Watch the Tigers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Michael Lorenzen will be on the hill for the Detroit Tigers when they take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 46 home runs as a team.
- Detroit is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .353 this season.
- The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.
- Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 204 (3.7 per game).
- The Tigers have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.305).
- The Tigers rank 14th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (eight) in the majors this season.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.256 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lorenzen (2-2) will take the mound for the Tigers, his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Lorenzen will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-5
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dylan Cease
|5/29/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/30/2023
|Rangers
|L 10-6
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/31/2023
|Rangers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Dane Dunning
|6/2/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-0
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|6/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Dylan Cease
|6/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Michael Kopech
|6/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Aaron Nola
|6/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Taijuan Walker
|6/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Zack Wheeler
|6/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Ryne Nelson
