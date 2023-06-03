Saturday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (24-35) and Detroit Tigers (26-29) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on June 3.

The White Sox will give the ball to Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.50 ERA).

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Tigers' record against the spread is 2-3-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those games).

The Tigers have won in 20, or 42.6%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Detroit has won 10 of 23 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.7 runs per game (204 total).

The Tigers have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.46) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule