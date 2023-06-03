On Saturday, Tyler Nevin (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Nevin? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

Nevin is hitting .133 with a home run and three walks.

Nevin has picked up a hit in three games this season (23.1%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Nevin has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .182 AVG .000 .308 OBP .143 .455 SLG .000 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 3/2 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 6 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings