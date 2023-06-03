On Saturday, Tyler Nevin (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

  • Nevin is hitting .133 with a home run and three walks.
  • Nevin has picked up a hit in three games this season (23.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Nevin has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
.182 AVG .000
.308 OBP .143
.455 SLG .000
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 1
3/2 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 6
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.87 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Cease (3-3) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.88), 52nd in WHIP (1.404), and 23rd in K/9 (9.8).
