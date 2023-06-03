On Saturday, Zach McKinstry (.294 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, eight walks and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is batting .279 with seven doubles, four home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 30 of 48 games this year (62.5%) McKinstry has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.6%).
  • He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 48), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In nine games this year, McKinstry has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 22 of 48 games (45.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 17
.286 AVG .261
.375 OBP .340
.457 SLG .370
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
2 RBI 4
6/5 K/BB 13/6
2 SB 3
Home Away
24 GP 24
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.3%)
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox's 4.87 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.88), 52nd in WHIP (1.404), and 23rd in K/9 (9.8).
