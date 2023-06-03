Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Zach McKinstry (.294 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, eight walks and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs White Sox
|Tigers vs White Sox Odds
|Tigers vs White Sox Prediction
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .279 with seven doubles, four home runs and 24 walks.
- In 30 of 48 games this year (62.5%) McKinstry has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.6%).
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 48), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this year, McKinstry has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 22 of 48 games (45.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.261
|.375
|OBP
|.340
|.457
|SLG
|.370
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|6/5
|K/BB
|13/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.3%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.87 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.88), 52nd in WHIP (1.404), and 23rd in K/9 (9.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.