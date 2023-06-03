On Saturday, Zach McKinstry (.294 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, eight walks and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Guaranteed Rate Field

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .279 with seven doubles, four home runs and 24 walks.

In 30 of 48 games this year (62.5%) McKinstry has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.6%).

He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 48), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this year, McKinstry has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 22 of 48 games (45.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 .286 AVG .261 .375 OBP .340 .457 SLG .370 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 6/5 K/BB 13/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 24 GP 24 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.3%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

