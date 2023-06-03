Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Zack Short and his .464 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (84 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease on June 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .295 with a double, three home runs and six walks.
- This year, Short has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 20 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games this year, and 6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Short has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.444
|AVG
|.143
|.500
|OBP
|.143
|.778
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|6
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- The White Sox will send Cease (3-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.88), 52nd in WHIP (1.404), and 23rd in K/9 (9.8).
