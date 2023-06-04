Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is hitting .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.
- In 52.3% of his 44 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In 6.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.237
|AVG
|.270
|.275
|OBP
|.400
|.263
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|10/2
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (45.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (3-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.52), 38th in WHIP (1.249), and 17th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
