The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 13 walks while batting .219.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 29 of 52 games this season (55.8%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

In 10 games this year (19.2%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.8%.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .283 AVG .191 .333 OBP .222 .433 SLG .235 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 22/3 4 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 27 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (37.0%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings