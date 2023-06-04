The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (batting .200 in his past 10 games, with a double and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is hitting .127 with two doubles and two walks.

In six of 22 games this season (27.3%), Gallagher has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 22 games this year.

In four games this season (18.2%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in three of 22 games so far this year.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .059 AVG .063 .111 OBP .167 .059 SLG .125 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 5/1 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 12 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings