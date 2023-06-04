Gabriel Arias and his .382 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins and Joe Ryan on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias has five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .220.
  • Arias has picked up a hit in 18 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (11.8%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 34 games (20.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

8 GP 8
.190 AVG .214
.261 OBP .290
.238 SLG .357
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
12/2 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 18
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
  • Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.77), eighth in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (10.5).
