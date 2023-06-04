Gabriel Arias and his .382 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins and Joe Ryan on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .220.

Arias has picked up a hit in 18 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (11.8%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 34 games (20.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .190 AVG .214 .261 OBP .290 .238 SLG .357 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 12/2 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 18 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Twins Pitching Rankings