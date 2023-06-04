Sunday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (31-28) and Cleveland Guardians (26-32) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on June 4.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Triston McKenzie.

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Guardians have a 6-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those games).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (44%) in those games.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (210 total, 3.6 per game).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.86 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

