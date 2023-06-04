Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins will see Triston McKenzie at the rubber for the Cleveland Guardians in the final game of a four-game series, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 35 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks last in the majors with a .349 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 210 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Cleveland averages just 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.86 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Guardians rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.268 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send McKenzie to the mound for his first start this season.

The last time the 25-year-old righty pitched was on Saturday, Oct. 15, throwing five innings as the starter against the New York Yankees.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Gibson 5/31/2023 Orioles W 12-8 Away Shane Bieber Keegan Akin 6/1/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Tanner Bibee Pablo Lopez 6/2/2023 Twins L 1-0 Away Aaron Civale Bailey Ober 6/3/2023 Twins W 4-2 Away Logan Allen Sonny Gray 6/4/2023 Twins - Away Triston McKenzie Joe Ryan 6/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Shane Bieber James Paxton 6/7/2023 Red Sox - Home Tanner Bibee Chris Sale 6/8/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Garrett Whitlock 6/9/2023 Astros - Home Logan Allen Cristian Javier 6/10/2023 Astros - Home Triston McKenzie J.P. France

