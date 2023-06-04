Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Twins on June 4, 2023
Jose Ramirez is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians square off at Target Field on Sunday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).
Guardians vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 57 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .265/.333/.442 so far this year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 31
|3-for-6
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 29 walks and 18 RBI (61 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .264/.342/.359 so far this season.
- Kwan enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .280 with a double, a home run and an RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 31
|3-for-6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins' Joe Ryan (7-2) will make his 12th start of the season.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- Ryan has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 2.77 ERA ranks 13th, 1.000 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 12th.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|May. 30
|4.0
|4
|5
|5
|6
|3
|vs. Giants
|May. 24
|5.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Angels
|May. 19
|6.0
|7
|3
|2
|9
|1
|vs. Cubs
|May. 13
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|4
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI (39 total hits).
- He's slashing .207/.299/.372 on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Astros
|May. 29
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
