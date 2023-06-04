Jose Ramirez is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians square off at Target Field on Sunday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 57 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .265/.333/.442 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 2 0 1 5 0 at Orioles May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 29 walks and 18 RBI (61 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .264/.342/.359 so far this season.

Kwan enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .280 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Twins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 3 0 0 3 1 at Orioles May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Ryan Stats

The Twins' Joe Ryan (7-2) will make his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Ryan has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 2.77 ERA ranks 13th, 1.000 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 12th.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros May. 30 4.0 4 5 5 6 3 vs. Giants May. 24 5.0 6 1 1 4 2 at Angels May. 19 6.0 7 3 2 9 1 vs. Cubs May. 13 6.0 4 0 0 10 1 at Guardians May. 7 6.0 8 2 2 4 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Triston McKenzie's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI (39 total hits).

He's slashing .207/.299/.372 on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Astros May. 29 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.