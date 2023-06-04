The Minnesota Twins (31-28) and Cleveland Guardians (26-32) meet on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-2) to the mound, while Triston McKenzie will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (7-2, 2.77 ERA) vs McKenzie - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Triston McKenzie

McKenzie gets the call to start for the Guardians, his first this season.

The 25-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the New York Yankees, when he started and went five innings.

Last season he finished with a 2.96 ERA and a 0.951 WHIP over his 31 games, putting together an 11-11 record.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (7-2) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up five earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 2.77, a 5.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.000.

He has eight quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Ryan has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.77), eighth in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (10.5).

Joe Ryan vs. Guardians

The Guardians have scored 210 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They are batting .234 for the campaign with 35 home runs, 30th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Guardians in one game, and they have gone 8-for-26 with a double and two RBI over six innings.

