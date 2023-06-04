Guardians vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 4
The Minnesota Twins (31-28) and Cleveland Guardians (26-32) meet on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-2) to the mound, while Triston McKenzie will answer the bell for the Guardians.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (7-2, 2.77 ERA) vs McKenzie - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Triston McKenzie
- McKenzie gets the call to start for the Guardians, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the New York Yankees, when he started and went five innings.
- Last season he finished with a 2.96 ERA and a 0.951 WHIP over his 31 games, putting together an 11-11 record.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan
- Ryan (7-2) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up five earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 2.77, a 5.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.000.
- He has eight quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- Ryan has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.77), eighth in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (10.5).
Joe Ryan vs. Guardians
- The Guardians have scored 210 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They are batting .234 for the campaign with 35 home runs, 30th in the league.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Guardians in one game, and they have gone 8-for-26 with a double and two RBI over six innings.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.