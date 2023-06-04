The Detroit Tigers and Jake Marisnick, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate (2022)

Marisnick hit .234 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Marisnick reached base via a hit in 13 of 27 games last season (48.1%), including multiple hits in 18.5% of those games (five of them).

He hit a home run in two of 27 games last year, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In four of 27 games last year (14.8%), Marisnick drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He scored in seven of 27 games last year (25.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 11 GP 16 .115 AVG .294 .148 OBP .333 .154 SLG .510 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 0 RBI 6 4/1 K/BB 20/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 11 GP 16 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

