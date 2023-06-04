The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.382 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor is hitting .253 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.
  • Naylor is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Naylor has picked up a hit in 54.0% of his 50 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.0% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Naylor has had at least one RBI in 42.0% of his games this season (21 of 50), with more than one RBI nine times (18.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (22.0%), including four multi-run games (8.0%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
.193 AVG .190
.238 OBP .250
.281 SLG .328
3 XBH 4
1 HR 2
7 RBI 12
11/4 K/BB 13/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 26
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (19.2%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.43).
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 57 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.77), eighth in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
