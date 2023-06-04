Mike Zunino -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .189.

Zunino has gotten a hit in 14 of 36 games this year (38.9%), with at least two hits on five occasions (13.9%).

He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 36), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Zunino has picked up an RBI in 19.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 36 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .121 AVG .222 .216 OBP .352 .242 SLG .422 4 XBH 5 0 HR 2 1 RBI 6 18/4 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 19 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.5%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings