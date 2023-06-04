Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Mike Zunino -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .189.
- Zunino has gotten a hit in 14 of 36 games this year (38.9%), with at least two hits on five occasions (13.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 36), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Zunino has picked up an RBI in 19.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 36 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.121
|AVG
|.222
|.216
|OBP
|.352
|.242
|SLG
|.422
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|18/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (10.5%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 57 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.77), eighth in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (10.5).
