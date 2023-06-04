Mike Zunino -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .189.
  • Zunino has gotten a hit in 14 of 36 games this year (38.9%), with at least two hits on five occasions (13.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 36), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Zunino has picked up an RBI in 19.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine of 36 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
.121 AVG .222
.216 OBP .352
.242 SLG .422
4 XBH 5
0 HR 2
1 RBI 6
18/4 K/BB 22/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 19
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.5%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 57 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.77), eighth in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (10.5).
