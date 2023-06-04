Myles Straw -- hitting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is hitting .239 with nine doubles, a triple and 21 walks.
  • Straw has gotten at least one hit in 60.7% of his games this year (34 of 56), with multiple hits nine times (16.1%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 56 games this season.
  • Straw has driven in a run in eight games this season (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 32.1% of his games this year (18 of 56), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.154 AVG .288
.241 OBP .373
.173 SLG .333
1 XBH 3
0 HR 0
3 RBI 5
14/6 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 7
Home Away
25 GP 31
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (64.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (29.0%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (38.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (12.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 57 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.77), eighth in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
