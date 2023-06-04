Myles Straw -- hitting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .239 with nine doubles, a triple and 21 walks.

Straw has gotten at least one hit in 60.7% of his games this year (34 of 56), with multiple hits nine times (16.1%).

He has not hit a home run in his 56 games this season.

Straw has driven in a run in eight games this season (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 32.1% of his games this year (18 of 56), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .154 AVG .288 .241 OBP .373 .173 SLG .333 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 14/6 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 7 Home Away 25 GP 31 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (64.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (29.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (38.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (12.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings