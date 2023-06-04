Spencer Torkelson and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (93 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is batting .234 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
  • Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • He has homered in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 55), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 20 games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.220 AVG .253
.293 OBP .292
.320 SLG .398
3 XBH 8
1 HR 2
6 RBI 11
12/4 K/BB 18/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 29
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (27.6%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%)
1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.3%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (34.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.79 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.52), 38th in WHIP (1.249), and 17th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
