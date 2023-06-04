Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .422 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .702, fueled by an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .359. All three of those stats lead Cleveland hitters this season.
- Kwan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .280 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 67.2% of his games this season (39 of 58), with at least two hits 18 times (31.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 58 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this year (20.7%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 51.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.282
|.358
|OBP
|.341
|.362
|SLG
|.321
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|10
|10/12
|K/BB
|8/8
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (67.7%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (38.7%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (48.4%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.2%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (25.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 57 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Twins will send Ryan (7-2) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 2.77 ERA ranks 13th, 1.000 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 12th.
