Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take on Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

The Tigers have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the White Sox (-175). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET

Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -175 +145 9 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Tigers have gone 2-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (five of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers). Detroit's last three games have finished below the total, and the average over/under in that streak was 8.8.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (41.7%) in those games.

Detroit is 9-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 56 games with a total this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 3-4-0 in seven games with a line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-13 12-17 9-18 17-12 21-22 5-8

