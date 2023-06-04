Romy Gonzalez and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 46 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Detroit ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .350 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 205 (3.7 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .303.

The Tigers rank 15th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.245 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In 10 starts, Boyd has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Rangers L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi 5/30/2023 Rangers L 10-6 Home Alex Faedo Martín Pérez 5/31/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/2/2023 White Sox L 3-0 Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 6/3/2023 White Sox L 2-1 Away Michael Lorenzen Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox - Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies - Away Joey Wentz Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies - Away Joey Wentz Taijuan Walker 6/7/2023 Phillies - Away Reese Olson Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Michael Lorenzen Ryne Nelson 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Faedo Zac Gallen

