The Chicago White Sox host the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Andrew Vaughn, Zach McKinstry and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

McKinstry Stats

McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs, 24 walks and 10 RBI (39 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He has a .279/.387/.429 slash line so far this season.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has 48 hits with 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .234/.316/.356 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Zach McKinstry, Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Michael Kopech Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Kopech Stats

The White Sox will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (3-5) for his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Kopech has made eight starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

The 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.52), 38th in WHIP (1.249), and 17th in K/9 (10.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Kopech Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels May. 29 4.1 5 4 4 10 2 at Guardians May. 24 7.0 2 0 0 9 1 vs. Royals May. 19 8.0 1 0 0 10 0 vs. Astros May. 12 4.2 1 2 2 5 6 at Reds May. 7 6.0 8 4 4 2 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Matthew Boyd's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 56 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 21 walks and 39 RBI.

He has a .257/.336/.440 slash line on the year.

Vaughn has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .361 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Angels May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 3 4 vs. Angels May. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 54 hits with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .251/.306/.502 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 30 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.