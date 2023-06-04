Sunday's contest that pits the Chicago White Sox (25-35) versus the Detroit Tigers (26-30) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Michael Kopech (3-5) to the mound, while Matthew Boyd (3-4) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Tigers' ATS record is 2-3-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those matchups).

The Tigers have won in 20, or 41.7%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Detroit has won nine of 20 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (205 total, 3.7 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule