After going 1-for-2 in his last game, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is batting .286 with two doubles and two walks.

This year, Freeman has tallied at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his nine games this season.

Freeman has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 1 .286 AVG .500 .375 OBP .500 .286 SLG .750 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 1/1 K/BB 0/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 4 GP 5 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings