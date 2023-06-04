Tyler Freeman Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 in his last game, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Twins.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is batting .286 with two doubles and two walks.
- This year, Freeman has tallied at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his nine games this season.
- Freeman has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|1
|.286
|AVG
|.500
|.375
|OBP
|.500
|.286
|SLG
|.750
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|1/1
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 57 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Ryan (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.77 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.77), eighth in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
