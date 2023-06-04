The Dallas Wings versus the Connecticut Sun is a game to see on a Sunday WNBA schedule that includes three exciting contests.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun play the Dallas Wings

The Wings look to pull off an away win at the Sun on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 5-1

5-1 DAL Record: 3-2

3-2 CON Stats: 78.8 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 76.5 Opp. PPG (fifth)

78.8 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 76.5 Opp. PPG (fifth) DAL Stats: 87.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.7 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (14.7 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 7.0 APG) DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (21.4 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -8.5

-8.5 CON Odds to Win: -459

-459 DAL Odds to Win: +338

+338 Total: 165.5 points

The New York Liberty host the Chicago Sky

The Sky hit the road the Liberty on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 4-1

4-1 CHI Record: 3-3

3-3 NYL Stats: 79.6 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 74.4 Opp. PPG (first)

79.6 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 74.4 Opp. PPG (first) CHI Stats: 76.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 75.7 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (24.4 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Breanna Stewart (24.4 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.4 APG) CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (8.8 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -13.5

-13.5 NYL Odds to Win: -1237

-1237 CHI Odds to Win: +750

+750 Total: 159.5 points

The Indiana Fever face the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces go on the road to face the Fever on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 1-3

1-3 LVA Record: 5-0

5-0 IND Stats: 75.5 PPG (12th in WNBA), 82.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)

75.5 PPG (12th in WNBA), 82.0 Opp. PPG (seventh) LVA Stats: 95.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 74.8 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: NaLyssa Smith (14.8 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)

NaLyssa Smith (14.8 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 1.3 APG) LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -14.5

-14.5 LVA Odds to Win: -1828

-1828 IND Odds to Win: +1000

+1000 Total: 171.5 points

