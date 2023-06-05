In the series opener on Monday, June 5, Aaron Nola will take the hill for the Philadelphia Phillies (27-32) as they square off against the Detroit Tigers (26-31), who will answer with Joey Wentz. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+195). The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 17 out of the 34 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Phillies have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies have a 1-2 record across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (40.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Nick Maton 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+300)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

