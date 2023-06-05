Zach McKinstry -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .278 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 50 games this year, with more than one hit in 14.0% of them.

Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (8.0%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has driven in a run in nine games this season (18.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 23 of 50 games (46.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 .286 AVG .261 .375 OBP .340 .457 SLG .370 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 6/5 K/BB 13/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 24 GP 26 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.7%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

