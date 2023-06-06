Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .200 with a double, a home run, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has seven doubles, three home runs and 22 walks while hitting .244.
- In 52.2% of his games this season (24 of 46), Baddoo has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (6.5%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this year (21.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 of 46 games so far this year.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.237
|AVG
|.270
|.275
|OBP
|.400
|.263
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|10/2
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (45.5%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (4-3 with a 5.65 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.65, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
