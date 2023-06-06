The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.135 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

James Paxton TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 13 walks while batting .219.

Rosario has had a hit in 29 of 52 games this year (55.8%), including multiple hits 10 times (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In 10 games this season (19.2%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 36.5% of his games this season (19 of 52), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .283 AVG .191 .333 OBP .222 .433 SLG .235 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 22/3 4 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 27 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (37.0%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings