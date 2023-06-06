Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Gabriel Arias (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .214 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Arias has picked up a hit in 51.4% of his 35 games this year, with multiple hits in 11.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 11.4% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In four games this season (11.4%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.190
|AVG
|.214
|.261
|OBP
|.290
|.238
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|12/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (21.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (21.1%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.26 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In four games this season, the 34-year-old has a 4.26 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
