Tuesday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (30-30) and the Cleveland Guardians (27-32) squaring off at Progressive Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (4-3) to the mound, while James Paxton (1-1) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have seven wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

This season, the Guardians have won 15 out of the 30 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has a record of 15-17, a 46.9% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 212 (3.6 per game).

The Guardians have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule