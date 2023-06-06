How to Watch the Guardians vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field against the Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Red Sox Player Props
|Guardians vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (35).
- Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.348).
- The Guardians' .232 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.
- Cleveland has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring 3.6 runs per game (212 total runs).
- The Guardians rank 26th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.
- Guardians batters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-lowest average in the majors.
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- Cleveland has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Guardians pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in the majors (1.259).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shane Bieber (4-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Bieber is looking to secure his 10th quality start of the year.
- Bieber heads into the matchup with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Orioles
|W 12-8
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Keegan Akin
|6/1/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Pablo Lopez
|6/2/2023
|Twins
|L 1-0
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Bailey Ober
|6/3/2023
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|6/4/2023
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Away
|Triston McKenzie
|Joe Ryan
|6/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|James Paxton
|6/7/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Chris Sale
|6/8/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/9/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Cristian Javier
|6/10/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Triston McKenzie
|J.P. France
|6/11/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Brandon Bielak
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.