Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field against the Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (35).

Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.348).

The Guardians' .232 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

Cleveland has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring 3.6 runs per game (212 total runs).

The Guardians rank 26th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.

Guardians batters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-lowest average in the majors.

The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.

Cleveland has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

Guardians pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in the majors (1.259).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber (4-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Bieber is looking to secure his 10th quality start of the year.

Bieber heads into the matchup with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Orioles W 12-8 Away Shane Bieber Keegan Akin 6/1/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Tanner Bibee Pablo Lopez 6/2/2023 Twins L 1-0 Away Aaron Civale Bailey Ober 6/3/2023 Twins W 4-2 Away Logan Allen Sonny Gray 6/4/2023 Twins W 2-1 Away Triston McKenzie Joe Ryan 6/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Shane Bieber James Paxton 6/7/2023 Red Sox - Home Tanner Bibee Chris Sale 6/8/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Garrett Whitlock 6/9/2023 Astros - Home Logan Allen Cristian Javier 6/10/2023 Astros - Home Triston McKenzie J.P. France 6/11/2023 Astros - Home Shane Bieber Brandon Bielak

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.