The Cleveland Guardians host the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jose Ramirez and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Guardians vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Bieber Stats

The Guardians will send Shane Bieber (4-3) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Bieber has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 6.3 innings per outing.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.293 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 64th.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles May. 31 4.0 8 7 7 4 2 vs. Cardinals May. 26 6.2 5 2 2 2 4 at Mets May. 21 8.0 7 2 2 4 2 at White Sox May. 16 4.2 12 6 5 4 0 vs. Tigers May. 9 6.0 7 0 0 9 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Shane Bieber's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 25 walks and 30 RBI (57 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a .261/.332/.436 slash line on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 2 0 1 5 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 61 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 29 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.337/.353 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Twins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 3 0 0 3 1

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 22 walks and 23 RBI (66 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashing .292/.365/.460 so far this season.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 4 3-for-5 2 0 0 7 0 vs. Rays Jun. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 3 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Reds Jun. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.