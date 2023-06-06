Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake Marisnick -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is batting .188 with a walk.
- Marisnick has gotten a hit in two of six games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
- Marisnick has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.65 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.65 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
