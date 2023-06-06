Jake Marisnick -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is batting .188 with a walk.

Marisnick has gotten a hit in two of six games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has not gone deep in his six games this season.

Marisnick has an RBI in one game this season.

He has not scored a run this season.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

