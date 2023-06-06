Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Josh Bell is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 1, when he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 11 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks while hitting .225.
- Bell enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .263 with one homer.
- In 64.2% of his 53 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 53), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Bell has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (43.4%), with more than one RBI in three of them (5.7%).
- He has scored in nine of 53 games so far this season.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.215
|AVG
|.222
|.311
|OBP
|.359
|.308
|SLG
|.413
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|8
|17/9
|K/BB
|13/14
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.5%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed a 4.26 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
