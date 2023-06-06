Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera and his .364 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Philadelphia Phillies and Taijuan Walker on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Phillies Player Props
|Tigers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Phillies
|Tigers vs Phillies Odds
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .196 with four doubles and 11 walks.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 30 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In six games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in four of 30 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|.192
|AVG
|.186
|.222
|OBP
|.222
|.231
|SLG
|.233
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (6.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (12.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.65 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.65 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.