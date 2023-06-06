Miguel Cabrera and his .364 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Philadelphia Phillies and Taijuan Walker on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .196 with four doubles and 11 walks.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 30 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In six games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in four of 30 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 .192 AVG .186 .222 OBP .222 .231 SLG .233 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 6/1 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 16 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings