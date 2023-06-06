Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Zunino -- hitting .233 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .189.
- In 38.9% of his 36 games this season, Zunino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19.4% of his games this season, Zunino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.121
|AVG
|.222
|.216
|OBP
|.352
|.242
|SLG
|.422
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|18/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (10.5%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.26, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.