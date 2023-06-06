After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Boston Red Sox (who will start James Paxton) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .235 with nine doubles, a triple and 21 walks.

Straw has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has not homered in his 57 games this year.

In eight games this year (14.0%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 31.6% of his games this season (18 of 57), with two or more runs five times (8.8%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .154 AVG .288 .241 OBP .373 .173 SLG .333 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 14/6 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 7 Home Away 25 GP 32 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (28.1%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (12.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings