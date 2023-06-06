Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Boston Red Sox (who will start James Paxton) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .235 with nine doubles, a triple and 21 walks.
- Straw has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has not homered in his 57 games this year.
- In eight games this year (14.0%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 31.6% of his games this season (18 of 57), with two or more runs five times (8.8%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.154
|AVG
|.288
|.241
|OBP
|.373
|.173
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|14/6
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (28.1%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (12.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In four games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.26, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
