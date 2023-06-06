After going 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .160 with five doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Maton has had a hit in 19 of 54 games this season (35.2%), including multiple hits five times (9.3%).

In 11.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Maton has an RBI in 12 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (31.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .128 AVG .175 .236 OBP .254 .234 SLG .386 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 6 RBI 9 17/7 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 29 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (41.4%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.8%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.2%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings