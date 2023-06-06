Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .413 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Read More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .690, fueled by an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .353. All three of those stats are tops among Cleveland hitters this season.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 66.1% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.5% of them.

He has gone deep in two of 59 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Kwan has an RBI in 12 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (50.8%), including four games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .246 AVG .282 .358 OBP .341 .362 SLG .321 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 10 10/12 K/BB 8/8 3 SB 4 Home Away 27 GP 32 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (65.6%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (37.5%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (46.9%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.1%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (25.0%)

