The Philadelphia Phillies host the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nicholas Castellanos, Zach McKinstry and others in this contest.

Tigers vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McKinstry Stats

McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs, 25 walks and 10 RBI (41 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .279/.386/.422 so far this year.

McKinstry hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a triple and a walk.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has 13 doubles, five home runs, 23 walks and 26 RBI (49 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashing .230/.310/.362 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at White Sox Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Taijuan Walker Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Walker Stats

The Phillies' Taijuan Walker (4-3) will make his 13th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Walker has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Jun. 1 4.0 2 3 3 2 3 at Braves May. 26 6.2 10 3 3 1 1 vs. Cubs May. 21 5.1 2 0 0 3 3 at Giants May. 17 0.2 4 4 4 1 2 at Rockies May. 12 6.0 7 3 3 3 0

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 75 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .319/.365/.502 so far this year.

Castellanos will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .619 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Nationals Jun. 4 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 2 4-for-5 2 2 5 11 1 at Mets Jun. 1 3-for-3 0 0 1 3 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has put up 36 hits with six doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 33 runs.

He's slashed .171/.322/.412 on the season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 4 2-for-5 2 2 6 8 at Nationals Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Nationals Jun. 2 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Mets Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

