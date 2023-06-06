The Philadelphia Phillies (28-32) will attempt to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Detroit Tigers (26-32) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Taijuan Walker (4-3) for the Phillies and Tyler Alexander (1-0) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: NBCS-PH

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (4-3, 5.65 ERA) vs Alexander - DET (1-0, 6.75 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Alexander

Alexander makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.

The 28-year-old left-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 16 appearances so far.

He has a 6.75 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .303 against him over his 16 games this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

Walker (4-3) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.65, a 1.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.448 in 12 games this season.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 12 starts, Walker has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

