The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.121 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .219 with six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has had a hit in 24 of 46 games this year (52.2%), including multiple hits six times (13.0%).

In 46 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Haase has had at least one RBI in 17.4% of his games this season (eight of 46), with more than one RBI three times (6.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 46 games (21.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .385 AVG .226 .429 OBP .293 .590 SLG .264 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 8 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 24 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.2%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (20.8%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (12.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings