Wednesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (31-30) and the Cleveland Guardians (27-33) at Progressive Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Red Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-1) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (1-2) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Guardians are 6-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Guardians have won 15, or 50%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Cleveland has won eight of its 20 games, or 40%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Cleveland has scored 216 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Guardians have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

