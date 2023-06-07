Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians will see Kutter Crawford on the mound for the Boston Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Red Sox have +110 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -135 +110 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have six wins against the spread in their last seven chances.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have gone 15-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Cleveland has an 8-12 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Guardians have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 59 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-35-3).

The Guardians have covered 70% of their games this season, going 7-3-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-16 15-17 14-8 13-25 18-20 9-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.