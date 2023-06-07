How to Watch the Guardians vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
The Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox will meet on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Jose Ramirez and Masataka Yoshida among those expected to produce at the plate.
Guardians vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit 35 home runs this season, the lowest total in baseball.
- Cleveland is slugging .348, the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians are 23rd in the majors with a .232 batting average.
- Cleveland scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (216 total, 3.6 per game).
- The Guardians are 27th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.
- Guardians batters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-lowest average in the majors.
- Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland's 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Bibee has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Bibee will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/1/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Pablo Lopez
|6/2/2023
|Twins
|L 1-0
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Bailey Ober
|6/3/2023
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|6/4/2023
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Away
|Triston McKenzie
|Joe Ryan
|6/6/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|James Paxton
|6/7/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Kutter Crawford
|6/8/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/9/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Cristian Javier
|6/10/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Triston McKenzie
|J.P. France
|6/11/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Brandon Bielak
|6/13/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Joe Musgrove
